The Opposition would like the public to take careful note and keep an eye out, in the event that Christine Kangaloo becomes the next Head of State, to see whether she will grant a Presidential pardon to King's Counsel, Vincent Nelson. The UNC believes this is the main reason why the government has nominated Mrs. Kangaloo, who they say already has a track record of doing the PNM's bidding. Rynessa Cutting has more.

