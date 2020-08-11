The United National Congress has requested the recount of five marginal constituencies.
Three of which began today, with two more scheduled for Wednesday according to the party's PRO Anita Haynes.
At a press conference called this afternoon, Haynes told reporters they will also be bringing a number of discrepancies they noticed to the attention of the EBC.
As she told reporter Cindy Raghubar-Teekersingh, one of those issues is how the Prime Minister declared the election while they still had a lot of polling station results outstanding.