Opposition leader Kamla Persad Bissessar says the Prime Minister misled the country by declaring the Tobago House of Assembly dissolved. She also denies that any high-ranking UNC member met with the PDP in Tobago.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Man Needs Urgent Heart Surgery

Man Needs Urgent Heart Surgery

Six months and counting, that's how long one elderly man, Mr. Sirjoo, has been waiting for heart surgery after being referred to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex by a private facility.

Fix My Drain

Fix My Drain

Plymouth resident Sheldon Destin says he has been of dealing with a health hazard outside his home for some twenty years now and he's just about had it!. 

Justice Seepersad: Graves Were Affected

Justice Seepersad: Graves Were Affected

High court judge Frank Seepersad on Tuesday visited the Monkey Town Public Cemetery in Barrackpore, to settle first-hand,  a court dispute over the possible disturbance of multiple graves at the site.