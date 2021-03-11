The United National Congress is circulating a petition seeking support for repeal of the amendments passed to the Procurement Legislation last year.

Andrea’s Dad In Tobago

The father of Andrea Bharatt was in Tobago earlier today at the Port mall, along with members of the Candlelight Movement, calling on Tobagonians to sign a petition for the implementation of measures that would allow women and girls to protect themselves from criminals.

Taxi Drivers Rollout Uniforms, Safety Features

In the wake of the recent kidnappings and murders of Ashanti Riley and Andrea Bharatt at the hands of illegitimate taxi drivers, the Taxi Drivers Network is rolling out uniforms and other safety features, as they seek to do their part to end the scourge of gender-based violence in this country.

CRIME WRAP

A Venezuelan is among three men arrested by officers of the San Fernando Criminal Investigation Department for Warehouse Breaking and Larceny.

Hanif Benjamin On Violence

Clinical Traumatologist, Hanif Benjamin believes something has to be done about crime in Trinidad and Tobago as the time for talk is over.

NACAC Update

It’s a false start yet again.

As, for the third successive time the premier track and field tournament for young Caribbean athletes, the Carifta Games has been postponed...

The new tentative date is August 13th-15th, later this year.