Over 300 million has been spent in 2022 alone for the restoration of public buildings, according to the Opposition Leader. Reading from responses to questions posed by the Opposition following the budget, Persad-Bissessar says the Prime Minister's official residence in Tobago is among them. Rynessa Cutting has more.
UNC: OVER $300M SPENT ON PUBLIC BUILDINGS
Rynessa Cutting
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
A number of URP, CEPEP, and daily rated workers, are today calling for their outstanding sal…
The National Parent-Teacher Association is dismissing claims that the Principal of the Tranq…
The Opposition has threatened to take the Government all the way to the Privy Council over o…
A new five star hotel is to be constructed in Tobago by June of next year. This from Chief S…
The opposition challenges government on its handling of crime while the national security mi…
A section of the business community is calling for polygraph testing for people working in s…