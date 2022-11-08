Over 300 million has been spent in 2022 alone for the restoration of public buildings, according to the Opposition Leader. Reading from responses to questions posed by the Opposition following the budget, Persad-Bissessar says the Prime Minister's official residence in Tobago is among them. Rynessa Cutting has more.

