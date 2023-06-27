The United National Congress and the Gary-Griffith-led National Transformation Alliance have partnered to contest the 12 electoral districts in the Port of Spain City Corporation. Meantime, the PDP is seeking to attract the youth on the ground but as our reporter Rynessa Cutting tells us, at least one PNM stalwart is not concerned by these developments.
UNC & NTA UNITE IN BID TO TAKE POS CITY CORP.
Rynessa Cutting
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Another leaked recording of top officials of the Tobago House of Assembly discussing propaga…
The United National Congress and the Gary-Griffith-led National Transformation Alliance have…
There are many incumbents, but many new faces as well in the political arena as candidates f…
Even before Chief Secretary Farley Augustine read the Budgetary estimates for the Financial …
The south-based corporations, San Fernando is the one to watch. It’s been known to go either…
A new development in the extradition matter involving former government minister and former …
TRENDING ON TV6
Articles
- Beyond The Tape : Monday 26th June 2023
- UNC AND NTA TEAM UP
- PNM & UNC Confident Over Marabella Seat
- I.D.A. ON ANOTHER THA AUDIO RECORDING LEAK
- Beyond The Tape : Friday 23rd June 2023
- PROPAGANDA
- Beyond the Tape: Thursday 22nd June 2023
- MURDER IN GASPARILLO
- 16 TINS OF GHEE STOLEN
- Morning Edition: 26th June 2023