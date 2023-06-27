The United National Congress and the Gary-Griffith-led National Transformation Alliance have partnered to contest the 12 electoral districts in the Port of Spain City Corporation. Meantime, the PDP is seeking to attract the youth on the ground but as our reporter Rynessa Cutting tells us, at least one PNM stalwart is not concerned by these developments.

