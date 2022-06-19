UNC : Nothing To Celebrate On LabourDay

This Labour Day there is nothing to celebrate! So says the Opposition UNC, who is calling out the government for what they say is the purposeful undermining of the labour movement and the working class. The Opposition is also calling on the Labour Minister to answer a number of questions, as a former media personality is set to take up a post at TSTT.
His Excellency Mr. Arun Kumar Sahu has left T&T for India, after spending almost three years on our shores. At his farewell ceremony on Friday the outgoing Indian High Commissioner shared some of his fondest sentiments of this twin-island State, which he has captured in a book to share with citizens of India.
A vote of no confidence in the Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley led Government, was moved and adopted in Tobago on as well, during labour day celebrations on Sunday. It will also be delivered to President's House on Friday.
On the occasion of the 85th anniversary of the Labour Movement in Trinidad and Tobago, workers lodged a vote of no confidence in the government. Thousands of workers assembled at the Charlie King Junction in Fyzabad this morning, dubbed the Workers' Parliament, to register their disappointment with the state of labour affairs in this country.
The West Indies competed the job on day-four in Antigua today to take a 1-0 lead in the two-match Test series against Bangladesh.
West Indies knocked off the remaining 35 runs with John Campbell remaining unbeaten on 58 as the Caribbean team won by 7 wickets.
The body of a forty-seven-year-old mother was found in a decomposed state at her Siparia hom…
