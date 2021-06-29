The Opposition walked out of the House of Representative's debate on more autonomy for Tobago. The Opposition claims the Parliament's standing orders were breached via the Government's majority. Juhel Browne reports
UNC MPs Walks Out Tobago Bill Debate
Juhel Browne
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Will the legislation being proposed to give more autonomy to Tobago to manage its own affairs properly address the longstanding land management issue on the island?
Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith is once again throwing his hat into the ring and reapplying for his current job for what would be a second term if he is successful.
Tobago taxi drivers are calling on the Government to provide them with an allowance.
However, it was more or less business as usual for taxi drivers plying their trade in Port of Spain in response to the call by the Taxi Drivers Network for a day of rest. Here's more on that story.
The Opposition leader reitered a call her party made to the government in parliament on Monday.... Listen to the people of Tobago!
Members of the Trinidad and Tobago Taxi Drivers' Network withheld their services today in protest over government's continued 50% passenger capacity.