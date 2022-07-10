An Opposition MP is challenging the National Security Minister to "bring the data" with regard to the Minister's claim that State security agencies "have a very, very clear picture" of "who was paid which money and by whom and how much" to stage fiery protests in Port of Spain. The Opposition MP also said because of the high number of violent crimes, including murders, this country should no longer be referred to as T&T but TT. What does he mean?
UNC MP Says T&T Now TT: Tombstone Territory
Juhel Browne
