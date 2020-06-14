A councillor and two MPs are calling on the government to immediately put things in place to better facilitate migrants in this country. Their call comes on the heels of government's announcement of extending the Venezuelan amnesty by a further six months. This morning, the three visited Icacos where a large group of migrants have been occupying shacks for the past year. Reporter Cindy Raghubar-Teekersingh was there.
UNC MP’s : Help Migrants Now
Cindy Raghubar-Teekersingh
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
An SEA date has been set, but, teachers are not on-board! A date for the general elections yet to be called, but the Prime Minister says, it will be held when it is due. And... the 2020 budget was read...
West Indies fast bowler Kemar Roach says they will be attacking England's batsmen when the series begins on July eight.
A councillor and two MPs are calling on the government to immediately put things in place to better facilitate migrants in this country.
Prestige Arts international has completed its inaugural "Lock Down" Art competition in Tobago.
The Commissioner of Police told the Coalition Against Domestic Violence today, that the police could not prevent the killing of Tricia Ramdass-Ramsaran.
The National Parents and Teacher's Association is standing in support of the Ministry of Education on their position in having the SEA exam on August 20th.
TRENDING ON TV6
Articles
- DIFFERENCE BETWEEN TEACHERS & NURSES SAYS GARCIA
- Quarantine Facilities At Capacity
- UNC MP’s : Help Migrants Now
- Gary Blames The Criminal Justice System
- Beyond The Tape : Friday 12th June 2020
- TTUTA REJECTS STIPEND FOR SEA TEACHERS
- Art During Covid
- Past 7 Days On 6
- National Parent Teacher’s Assoc Supports Ministry Of Education
- Roach Has Plans For England