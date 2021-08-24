What is the rationale for an extension to the State of Emergency? It's the question being put forward by Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar, who notes that our COVID numbers have increased under the SoE. She's now calling on members of the public to demonstrate their disapproval with the proposed extension to the SoE, which will be debated in Parliament on Wednesday. Rynessa Cutting reports.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

SOE Til November

SOE Til November

A simple Majority is all that is required to extend the state of Emergency by three months. …

Motul Monster Feature

Motul Monster Feature

While it was a tough Great Race for many, the members of Motul Monster can boast about a smo…