UNC: MAKE DISAPPEARING FILE REPORT PUBLIC

The Opposition UNC is calling on the Attorney General to release the report on the misplaced or 'made to disappear' Vindra Naipul-Coolman murder file, once completed, to not only the claimants' legal team, but also the general public. This after the legal team for the former murder-accused have had an early application for a copy of the report turned down by both the Lead Investigator and the AG's Office.
The Instructing Attorney for the nine-former murder-accused in the Vindra Naipul Coolman case is speaking out, after his legal team's request for a copy of the investigative report into the disappearance of the State's file, was denied. Attorney Ganesh Saroop describes the series of events as concerning, and he tells TV6, he hopes the Lead Investigator gets to the bottom of who dropped the ball at the AG's Office.
A Bon Accord man was injured in a police-involved shooting in Tobago on Friday night, after it was reported that he was seen brandishing a cutlass along Milford Court.
MAXI TAXI drivers in Tobago are claiming they are owed nearly 400-thousand dollars.
