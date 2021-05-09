Locking down the country makes no sense without securing our borders. So says Opposition Senator Damien Lyder, who says information reaching the UNC is that there are in fact close to 200,000 illegal immigrants in this country... Lyder further alleges that these immigrants are merely being given orders of supervision when intercepted, and are then released into the public with no testing or quarantine. Rynessa Cutting reports.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

CDC Confirms Covid19 Airborne

CDC Confirms Covid19 Airborne

After more than a year of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has confirmed what many have been suspecting, and dreading the COVID-19 virus is airborne.

Responses To Marshall Passing

Responses To Marshall Passing

Marshall's death has sent the fraternity into mourning. Owner of D'Dial Fitness Gym Mikey John who was a close friend of Marshall said he was deeply saddened by his passing.

UNC: Lockdown No Sense With Porous Borders

UNC: Lockdown No Sense With Porous Borders

Locking down the country makes no sense without securing our borders. So says Opposition Senator Damien Lyder, who says information reaching the UNC is that there are in fact close to 200,000 illegal immigrants in this country