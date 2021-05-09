Locking down the country makes no sense without securing our borders. So says Opposition Senator Damien Lyder, who says information reaching the UNC is that there are in fact close to 200,000 illegal immigrants in this country... Lyder further alleges that these immigrants are merely being given orders of supervision when intercepted, and are then released into the public with no testing or quarantine. Rynessa Cutting reports.
UNC: Lockdown No Sense With Porous Borders
Rynessa Cutting
