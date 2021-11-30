We may not have the highest number of COVID deaths in the world... but according to the Opposition UNC, Trinidad & Tobago does have the highest average rate of COVID deaths over a seven-day period. Citing data from a COVID website, Barataria/San Juan MP, Saddam Hosein said this is justification that Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh and his health team must go! Rynessa Cutting reports.
UNC knocks T&T's Covid death rate
Rynessa Cutting
