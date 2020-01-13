Well, the opposition UNC has described Sunday's interview with the Prime Minister as a failure. In a news release, the UNC says the Prime Minister used Government air-time in a pathetic attempt to bolster his party's image, but what was revealed was his administration's failure to govern this country.
The statement says Dr. Rowley all but threw his hands in the air regarding major national issues such as crime, joblessness and the state of the economy-offering no solutions, policies or initiatives to improve our circumstances.
Furthermore, the Opposition says the Prime Minister's account of his Government's term in office and his claims to have averted economic collapse are a work of fiction, given that more than 60,000 people have lost their jobs under his tenure, the country's revenues are declining, foreign direct investment is slowing and businesses are closing down.
What was truly appalling, according to the UNC, was the Prime Minister's justification for spending millions of dollars on restoration projects while the health system is in crisis, several schools remain closed or incomplete, and critical infrastructure needs such as roads and drains are neglected.