UNC In Support Of Tobago’s Autonomy

It's very rare, but the Opposition United National Congress says it is prepared to support legislation which the government will bring to the Parliament on Monday, but there are conditions. Debate will begin tomorrow on the Tobago Self-government Bill and the Tobago Island Government Bill 2021.
A recent ad placed by Petroleum Holdings Ltd. in the daily newspaper has raised the suspicions of the MSJ. The ad called for proposals for the purpose of restarting the refinery
Phillip Whiteman, who is the father and manager of Njisane Phillip, is a proud man after the cyclist grabbed bronze in the Keirin event at the Pan American Track Championships in Peru
Students in Barbados want to return home. They had been seeking to get exemptions for the last few months, but were unable to secure repatriation flights.
18 year old Jamal Sebro, is Tobago's 5th murder victim. Sebro, a former student of the Signal Hill Secondary School, was allegedly chopped to death by a male relative, who is in police custody.