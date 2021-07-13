Is WASA really working on a transformation plan? Or does government already have a plan for WASA to carry out? These are the questions being put forward by Opposition Senator Wade Mark who came equipped with his own answers at the UNC's Virtual Monday night forum. Rynessa Cutting reports.
UNC: IDB Spearheading WASA Transformation
Rynessa Cutting
