On the eve of the observance of Labour Day in Trinidad and Tobago, the United National Congress has one message for the working class - vote out the PNM. At the Opposition press conference today, UNC representatives sought to build a case that the government is pauperising the working class... and they're calling on those affected to take a stand on August 14th.

POLICE CONFIRM

Acting Deputy Commissioner of Police for intelligence and investigations Curt Simon has confirmed to TV6 News that some persons have already been interviewed in connection with the controversial audio recording circulated back in May and confirmed to be authentic by THA Chief Secretary Farley Augustine.

Past 7 Days

THA Chief Secretary Farley Augustine confirmed that it is his voice in the now viral recording

One UNC Senator went over to the red side

And the Director-General of the World Health Organisation, paid a visit to T&T

MSJ: WORKERS NEED TO STRIKE A BLOW

Workers need to strike a blow. It's the opinion of MSJ Leader, David Abdulah, who would like to remind the citizenry, that were it not for the revolution of 1937, no one in the country would have the fundamental rights which they now enjoy.

UNC: GOVT PAUPERISING WORKING CLASS

