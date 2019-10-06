With the 2019-2020 budget presentation set to be made on Monday, the opposition is accusing the government of trying to distract the population from, what they call, a budget destined to fail.
Speaking during a press conference, on Sunday morning, Opposition Chief Whip David Lee claimed that Minister Robinson-Regis indicated to him, last Friday, that the PNM intends to submit a supplemental order paper for the parliament sitting on Monday.
This, he says, will break the parliament's tradition of only discussing matters related to the budget on Budget Day.