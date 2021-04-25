An Opposition Senator says that the U-N-C has forgiven the U-S Embassy for criticism of the party's response to the U.S. Department of State's travel advisory for this country. But this does not mean that the UNC is backing down from its position on the matter. In fact, the UNC says the issue of a warning about terrorism in the latest US travel advisory for this country is nothing new and one of its MPs says maybe the US Embassy "should stop identifying PNM strongholds." Juhel Browne reports…
UNC Forgives U.S. Embassy And Says Stay Out Of TT Politics
Juhel Browne
