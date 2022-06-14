The United National Congress has filed a 'Motion of No Confidence' in Attorney General Reginald Armour Senior Counsel.
This was revealed during the party's Monday night Virtual Report.
Alicia Boucher has the details.
The United National Congress has filed a 'Motion of No Confidence' in Attorney General Reginald Armour Senior Counsel.
This was revealed during the party's Monday night Virtual Report.
Alicia Boucher has the details.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Senior Counsel Israel Khan says calls for the removal or resignation of the Attorney General…
Just under half a million dollars is bring spent by the THA to remove sargassum sea weed dep…
There are allegations, about attempts to undermine the board of directors at Eastern Credit Union.
The Trinidad and Tobago police service warns, larceny of motor vehicles is on the rise and t…
An HDC tenant of Ridge View Heights, Bon Air North is airing her frustration over an apparen…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription