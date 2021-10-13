Why are all children being asked to get vaccinated against COVID-19 under a two-dose regime, when other "first-world" countries are advising against such at this time? This is the question being posed by the Opposition, which is calling on government to stop this practice right away. The Opposition is also urging government to move quickly to pre-order a COVID anti-viral drug, which has been shown to reduce rates of hospitalisation in recently-concluded trials. Rynessa Cutting has more.

