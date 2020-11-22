UNC Demands Procurement Legislation

The UNC says they could not support the extension of the Anti-Gang Legislation because it infringes on the rights of citizens in Trinidad and Tobago. They are adamant that procurement legislation is a must in fighting crime.
The opposition leader's attempt to trade legislative support is putting the lives of citizens at risk, thoughts of her leadership rival Vasant Bharath.
Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith is tonight assuring that all party goers held in Kelly Village will be charged. He's also saying the police will NOT be giving any more "blighs".
Weapons were seized and suspected gang members arrested this morning when police swooped on what it calls a Zesser party in Kelly Village.
It's time to take a look at what's happening in the world of sport linked to COVID-19.