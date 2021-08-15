This country is more vexxed than vaxxed - That's the assessment of the UNC, which is once again criticising the government for what it says is a failed vaccination strategy, following the Prime Minister's admission that he is disappointed with our vaccination figures. Rynessa Cutting reports.
UNC: Country More Vexxed Than Vaxxed
Rynessa Cutting
And over in Tobago, some three incidents were reported, two in Tobago East and one in Tobago West.
Call names! It's the response of the Inter-Religious Organisation of Trinidad and Tobago, after the Prime Minister took religious leaders to task for encouraging their followers not to take COVID vaccines.
Sad news tonight as one person has been confirmed dead - a victim of today's bad weather.
Prime Minister Rowley has expressed disappointment with the vaccination figures, particularl…
President of the Downtown Owners and Merchants Association, Gregory Aboud, confirms that som…
