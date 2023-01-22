The United National Congress demands more scrutiny over public expenditure and says despite Friday's division in choosing a new President for the country, the party is strong and resolute.

Red Force Squad Selected

Trinidad and Tobago have picked their 13-man squad for the new regional Four-Day season, with Darren Bravo the captain. Here's more...

SEA Top Student Believes List Should Be Public

The top S.E.A student and her family are urging the Education Ministry to revisit the decision to keep the country's top performer list secret, saying it denies students reaping the fruits of their labor.

UNC Conference

The United National Congress demands more scrutiny over public expenditure and says despite Friday's division in choosing a new President for the country, the party is strong and resolute.

Windies U19 Women Lose To Rwanda

The West Indies have been eliminated from Under-19 Women's T20 World Cup in South Africa, after losing their Super Six match to Rwanda by four wickets. The Caribbean side made 70 all out in 16.3 overs and Rwanda replied with 71 for 6 in 18.2 overs. We have the highlights.

Jacob Gone

Top Cop Mc Donald Jacob throws in the towel amid rumors of imminent legal action. Here's Urv…