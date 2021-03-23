The Opposition United National Congress claims that CARICOM has constructively fired Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley as Head of the fifteen-member grouping. Furthermore, the UNC is alleging that the reason the Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda, Gaston Browne, wrote to the US to request vaccines on behalf of CARICOM... is because various Heads of state did not want to be represented by Dr. Rowley... on the heels of his "begging for vaccines" statement. Rynessa Cutting reports.
UNC: CARICOM More Of Less Fired Rowley
Rynessa Cutting
Opposition Leader Kamla Persad Bissessar addressed her UNC crowd last evening accusing the Prime Minister of lying at last Thursday's Conversations with the Prime Minister.
The Opposition is making a "vaccine bacchanal." That's how Government Minister Fitzgerald Hinds describes the latest vaccine criticism by the UNC.
