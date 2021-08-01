Meantime UNC MP Rodney Charles is bashing government's vaccination plan, following the Minister of Health's announcement that the number of persons turning out to get vaccinated have been on the decline. The Opposition is now calling for a database and communication strategy to combat vaccine hesitancy.

