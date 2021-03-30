Seven months after the general election, the Opposition is identifying alleged corruption in the distribution of food cards as one reason why the PNM is leading the country today. Speaking at the UNC's Monday Night Forum, Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar also alleged discrimination in the CEPEP programme and vowed to being more information to the public about what she says is a pattern of inequality and discrimination by this Government.
Meanwhile the Opposition says Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley should be the LAST person to take the vaccine, after all that has transpired.
