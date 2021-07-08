Despite not having received permission, and mere hours after being released from jail, UNC activist David Welch says the massive motorcade he's been planning is still on! And he's advising Top Cop Gary Griffith to prepare his court clothes! However Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith is putting Mr Welch, and the persons who may heed his call on notice, to prepare to get arrested! Rynessa Cutting has more.
UNC ACTIVIST: MASSIVE MOTORCADE ON! GG: PREPARE HIS COURT CLOTHES
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
It's been one month since a variety of endangered birds were abducted from the Pointe-a-Pierre Wildfowl Trust.
A police officer is among three charged for gun trafficking and breaching curfew. A Champ Fleurs man is charged with possession of a firearm and ammunition and police seize a quantity of marijuana in South Trinidad.
Caribbean Airlines says there is still no definitive position on the number of staff that will be laid off, ahead of the Company's restructuring exercise.
There continues to be a rise in domestic violence cases in Tobago, during this COVID-19 pandemic. This from the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service, information relayed by Health Secretary Tracy Davidson-Celestine.
Don't bend the laws, it will hurt people - the call from one Minister of Government as establishments previously known to be restaurants open as groceries, selling warm meals.
The Employers Consultative Association offers a national voice on issues affecting the Employer community. The ECA represents employers on State Boards including the National Insurance Board.