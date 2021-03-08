There is no doubt that strides have been globally and locally in the area the area of gender equality, including within the field of employment. But the United Nations Resident Coordinator believes the pandemic has pushed the gear in reverse. The statements come as the world celebrates International Women's Day 2021. Alicia Boucher has more in this report.
UN: COVID Has Impacted Gender Equality
Alicia Boucher
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
T&T has made its first Vaccine payment to the COVAX Facility and is expected to start the National Vaccination Campaign later this month.
There is no doubt that strides have been globally and locally in the area the area of gender equality...
TRENDING ON TV6
Articles
- Beyond The Tape : Monday 08th March 2021
- Caught on Tape: child roughly handled on video
- Murder Victim Laid To Rest
- Arima Taxi Drivers Plan To Protect Women
- Gay rights activist Colin Robinson has died
- Beyond The Tape : Friday 05th March 2021
- Bill To Remove Fixed Fuel Prices By Mid-April?
- Beyond The Tape : Tuesday 02nd March 2021
- UN: COVID Has Impacted Gender Equality
- Morning Edition: 5th March, 2021