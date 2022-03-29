The U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary of State who is visiting this country says it has "tremendous potential for greater foreign direct investment".
But the official also said "there is considerable room for improvement" in areas of concern expressed by some who do business in this country such as lack of transparency and the need to "streamline regulations".
And as China has been making its mark with financial support in the region, the official says the U.S. seeks to be "the partner of choice."
Juhel Browne reports.