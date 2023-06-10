The United States government will be creating a new position of Coordinator for Caribbean Firearms Prosecutions to assist the Caribbean region in its war on illegal guns and ammunition, by helping to "maximise information sharing between the countries to support the prosecution of traffickers."
The announcement was made by U.S Vice President Kamala Harris today during a meeting with CARICOM heads of Government including Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley.
The meeting took place in the Bahamas on Thursday.
Our Political Editor Juhel Browne has the details.