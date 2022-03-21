The present top diplomat of the United States in this country says Trinidad and Tobago being a transshipment point for illegal guns and drugs is of "significant concern" to the U.S Government.
But a Bureau of the U.S. State Department says that this country "continues to make progress" in the war on drugs, in a partnership that will see the reestablishment of the presence of a key U.S. law enforcement agency.
We get the details in another part of the interview our Political Editor Juhel Browne conducted with U.S. Charge D'Affairs Shante Moore.