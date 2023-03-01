They're leveraging AI technology and taking product placement to higher heights! Local tech start-up Tychon (pronounced TEE-CON), is making waves in the tech-commerce space. TV6 caught up with Co-founder and CEO, Kevin Blake-Thomas, at the Tychon Tech Talks forum today, where global tech leaders gathered to discuss developments in technology to support business growth. Rynessa Cutting has more.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Double House Fire

Double House Fire

A single mother of two young children is tonight pleading for the public’s assistance to hel…