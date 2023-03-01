They're leveraging AI technology and taking product placement to higher heights! Local tech start-up Tychon (pronounced TEE-CON), is making waves in the tech-commerce space. TV6 caught up with Co-founder and CEO, Kevin Blake-Thomas, at the Tychon Tech Talks forum today, where global tech leaders gathered to discuss developments in technology to support business growth. Rynessa Cutting has more.
Tychon Tech: Taking AI Into The Future
Rynessa Cutting
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
The Foreign and Caricom Affairs Minister was today empathic that are no members of the Gover…
POS Fashion Week launches its virtual collection as it dives into a billion dollar fashion s…
There is another all for the government to repatriate citizens trapped in North East Syria.
A single mother of two young children is tonight pleading for the public’s assistance to hel…
Is the essence of Trinidad and Tobago's Carnival suffering in the face of the consumer agend…