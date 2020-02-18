The Division of Education of the Tobago House of Assembly confirms that two students were in a car that was intercepted by the police, following a robbery at the Lowlands Mall on Monday.
Chief Secretary and Secretary of Education, Kelvin Charles, says he is deeply saddened by the incident and even more concerned for the welfare of the students and their families. One of the students has since been flown to Trinidad for medical care and attention.
According to police, the students are from Mason Hall Secondary School.
Charles says he continues to urge students to be vigilant about their surroundings, as well as the friendships they form. He adds, they are living in a time that calls for great responsibility, a time when their decisions can have serious implications for their lives.
The Division of Education says it is encouraging all students to adhere to the guidelines and instructions of their teachers, principals and the policies of their schools.
The Division is currently awaiting further details surrounding the incident from the TTPS, Tobago Division.