The two Senior Counsels who served as Lead Counsel representing the State in the lawsuit filed against it by King's Counsel Vincent Nelson have essentially resigned from the matter as they have returned their briefs. In making the announcement, the Attorney General announced that a King's Counsel from the UK is to be appointed as the State's Lead Counsel in the matter. Juhel Browne reports.
Two S.C.s Hand In Briefs In Nelson Vs AG
Juhel Browne
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Do you have concerns, issues, complaints or even sensitive information that you would like t…
A family of six has been displaced, as their home has been deemed uninhabitable. They are pl…
Economist and PDP supporter Dr Vanus James is tonight saying that THA Chief Secretary Farley…
Former Justice Minister and former High Court Judge Herbert Volney had passed away. His form…
Track and Field is known as a sport that brings back the medals from the Olympics for T&…