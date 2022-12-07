The two Senior Counsels who served as Lead Counsel representing the State in the lawsuit filed against it by King's Counsel Vincent Nelson have essentially resigned from the matter as they have returned their briefs. In making the announcement, the Attorney General announced that a King's Counsel from the UK is to be appointed as the State's Lead Counsel in the matter. Juhel Browne reports.

