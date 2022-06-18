TWO MURDERS IN SOUTH

The body of a forty-seven-year-old mother was found in a decomposed state at her Siparia home by police on Friday night, making her the country's 241st murder victim. Based on evidence recovered at the scene, police believe she was bludgeoned to death. Meantime the hunt is on for a suspect in the murder of 52-year-old Curtis Greene last night. Rynessa Cutting has more.

