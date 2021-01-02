TWO MURDERS FOR NEW YEAR

There have been two murders for the New Year. One man was chopped to death at his Morvant home on New Year's Day while another was chopped and beaten to death after allegedly threatening to kill a Venezuelan woman with whom he shared a relationship

