A Christmas Day football sweat in Phase Six La Horquetta.. was interrupted by a hail of bullets... and at the end, one man was dead. When the police arrived an incident ensued, in which an officer was shot.. and the shooter killed by police. Rynessa Cutting has the details.

Three Healthy Christmas Babies

Trinidad welcomed three Christmas babies today, and Minister of Health, Terrence Deyalsingh, was on hand to greet two of them and their mothers this morning. The Minister reported that all babies and their mothers are healthy and thriving, and he's giving the public health sector an 'Excellent' rating!

Two Murdered, WPC Critical, Civilian Killed

Ron’s Football Academy

Tis the season for giving.

And local football legend, Ron La Forest.. has decided give back.. to footballers in his academy as part of his awards function to honour the top performers for the year.

The event saw special appearances from the likes of Dwayne Bravo and former Police Commissioner Gary Griffith.