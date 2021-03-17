Two Killed By Police Marlan Hopkinson Mar 17, 2021 Mar 17, 2021 Updated 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Two persons have been shot and killed in a shootout with police and now the father of one of the victims is calling out for justice Marlan Hopkinson has the details Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save RECOMMENDED FOR YOU Mandingo Road Landslip Protest Residents of Mandingo Road, Princes Town are threatening to escalate protest action if the government does not immediately address a major landslip in their community. WASA In Compensation Talks The Water and Sewerage Authority is in compensation talks with Harrypersad and Sons... Beyond The Tape : Wednesday 17th March 2021 Indepedent Senators Vote For Anti-Gang Bill The new Anti-Gang bill which is meant to suppress and discourage criminal gang activity in this country did not find favour with the Opposition Senators when the vote for it was called on Tuesday night in the Senate. Crisis In Education Of Children With Disabilities? An honourary member of the board of Down Syndrome Family Network declared that that "We are in a real crisis with regards to our children with regards to disabilities and education." National Action Plan To Stop Illicit Trade The Ministry of Trade and Industry intends to take a zero-tolerance approach to the illicit trade in consumer goods in the country. TRENDING ON TV6 Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.