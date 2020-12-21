Here's a look into the community where, it's not very often that you get twins playing the same sport and seemingly good at it. It's the story of 11 year old Liam and Arianne Hosein who were born just six minutes apart. And the twins both love football and have dreams of representing Trinidad and Tobago.

Christmas Safety Tips

The TTPS is reminding the public not to forget safety this Christmas with all the cheer in the air... 

Sales Down In Tobago

In Tobago the consumer spend is not like last year, despite some groceries and other shopping venues being busy.