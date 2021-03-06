TV6 Town Hall Meeting

TV6 topped off three days of extensive coverage of the issues facing Tobago with a Town Hall meeting last evening with host Fazeer Mohammed.
Elizabeth Williams was at the Signal Hill Secondary School and filed this report.
TV6 topped off three days of extensive coverage of the issues facing Tobago with a Town Hall meeting last evening with host Fazeer Mohammed.
Elizabeth Williams was at the Signal Hill Secondary School and filed this report.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
If you're pregnant, thinking of becoming pregnant or recently had a child, you may be worried about the COVID virus or even the vaccine.
Residents of Kelly Drive in Carapo can now breathe a sigh of relief over the reconstruction of the Peytonville bridge which is ten years overdue.
Khair Foundation and The Islamic Development Bank based in Saudi Arabia, have launched phase two of their COVID- 19 Relief Project in Trinidad and Tobago.
While the worldwide COVID lockdown has led to a spike in the birth rate in several countries, the Ministry of Health today reported that this has not been the case in Trinidad and Tobago.
TV6 topped off three days of extensive coverage of the issues facing Tobago with a Town Hall meeting last evening with host Fazeer Mohammed.
They wanted it in writing and they got it. The Progressive Democratic Patriots...
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription