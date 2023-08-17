TV6 IN WINNERS ROW AT CBU AWARDS Aug 17, 2023 6 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The TV6 News continues to bring you award-winning journalism.As, two of our journalists -- Alicia Boucher and Urvashi Tiwari-Roopnarine -- emerged winners at the Caribbean Media Awards. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save RECOMMENDED FOR YOU SECURITY GUARD SHOT IN CUNUPIA A security guard was shot a short while ago along Chin Chin Road in Cunupia. LATEST UPDATE ON FATAL FIRE Undertakers have removed the bodies of a mother and her two children from the ruins of a fir… EBC: Marabella West recount completed According to the Election and Boundaries Commission the recount in the electoral district of… NWRHA WORKERS WALK OFF THE JOB A number of medical support- staff attached to the NWRHA have walked off the job, citing a n… OIL REFINERY FOR GUYANA There are plans for an oil refinery to be built in Guyana. Guyana has signed a Memorandum of… UPDATE ON FATAL FIRE The three people who were burnt to death in a house fire on the Toco Main Road this morning … TRENDING ON TV6 Articles ArticlesFATAL FIREUPDATE ON FATAL FIREEBC: Recount Reveals a TieNWRHA WORKERS WALK OFF THE JOBMASSY HOLDINGS BUYS JAMAICAN COMPANYMorning Edition: 17th August 2023ANALYST ON RESULTS:THEY BOTH FAILEDBeyond The Tape : Wednesday 16th August 2023AKIL ABDULLAH CLAIMS HE WAS FORCED TO CONFESSEBC COMPLETES RECOUNTS IN THREE DISTRICTS