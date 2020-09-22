On Sunday we brought you the story of a family waiting over two weeks for an autopsy to be done on their deceased mother as her COVID results had, up to that point, not been received. The family had also raised claims of negligence against the San Fernando General Hospital.
Well the family has confirmed to TV6 that the very next day their mother's body was released after her result indicated a negative COVID result clearing the way for them to finally bury her and get closure. The SWRHA also indicated that it is looking into the matter.