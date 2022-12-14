Let's head to the arena to hear from the Fans as they soaked in the semi-final action between France and Morrocco... Today the Tv6 Fan Zone touched down at Hutt Shutts in Tacarigua where both sets of supporters came out in their numbers...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

TV6 Fanzone

TV6 Fanzone

Let's head to the arena to hear from the Fans as they soaked in the semi-final action betwee…