We put the focus on cyclist Teniel Campbell, the 22 year-old became a double Pan American Silver medalist and more importantly she's the first local female to ever qualify for an Olympics in cycling. She accomplished both in 2019. Here's the first nominee.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Even with those recounts still underway, preliminary analyses are being done.
Recounts in five districts contested in Monday's Local Government elections are now underway by the Elections and Boundaries Commission.
After a very public difference of opinion with the Trinidad Express Newspaper, the Police Commissioner is denying claims he has problems with the media.