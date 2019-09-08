To some news out of the Bahamas... As local and foreign troops begin to roll in, the true extent of the devastation is slowly coming in. TV6's Seigonie Mohammed is on the ground and she tells us that the smell of death is everywhere. She said she saw looting and heard stories of people being held at gunpoint in Marsh Harbour for their car and gas. She brings us this report called, Surviving Dorian, a story of destruction.

T&T Draw With Martinique

Trinidad and Tobago men's senior team drew 1-1 with home side Martinique, in the first leg of the Concacaf Nations League, on Friday night.

Emergency Centre

With the trail of destruction left by Hurricane Dorian across sections of the Bahamas, THA chief secretary Kelvin Charles is tonight hailing the sod turning ceremony for a building that may safeguard lives in the event of a disaster. 