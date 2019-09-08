To some news out of the Bahamas... As local and foreign troops begin to roll in, the true extent of the devastation is slowly coming in. TV6's Seigonie Mohammed is on the ground and she tells us that the smell of death is everywhere. She said she saw looting and heard stories of people being held at gunpoint in Marsh Harbour for their car and gas. She brings us this report called, Surviving Dorian, a story of destruction.
As we speak Trinidad and Tobago has 100 troops in the Bahamas. They were sent there as part of the recovery efforts after unprecedented devastation following Hurricane Dorian.
As we celebrate World Literacy Day today, we would like to shed light on two educators who have been working tirelessly to improve literacy in the country.
Wage negotiations, housing and payment for non-contact hours - three of the primary issues on Team for a New TTUTA's agenda, ahead of TTUTA's election on October 22nd.
Trinidad and Tobago men's senior team drew 1-1 with home side Martinique, in the first leg of the Concacaf Nations League, on Friday night.
With the trail of destruction left by Hurricane Dorian across sections of the Bahamas, THA chief secretary Kelvin Charles is tonight hailing the sod turning ceremony for a building that may safeguard lives in the event of a disaster.
