Nearly one hundred children have received assistance in the form of school supplies as the United National Congress hosted a back-to-school drive at the party's regional office in Tunapuna this weekend.
Tunapuna/ Piarco Back To School Drive
Alicia Boucher
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
A landslide which occurred along the North Oropouche Road overnight has marooned residents of at least three villages.
The authorities have been on the scene all day trying to resolve the problem
Many students may be returning without all the books on their booklists. Some parents say they simply cannot afford the books, as prices are too high.
The Trinidad and Tobago Unified Teachers Association expects thousands of its members not to turn up for work on Monday. This is based on what it calls an unacceptable offer from the Chief Personnel Officer.
Nearly one hundred children have received assistance in the form of school supplies as the United National Congress hosted a back-to-school drive at the party's regional office in Tunapuna this weekend.
Nearly one hundred children have received assistance in the form of school supplies as the U…
TRENDING ON TV6
Articles
- Bridget’s Dad Was In The Dark About Kalonji
- $200 M SPECIAL PAYMENT FOR PUBLIC HEALTH WORKERS
- Tunapuna Piarco Bank Back To School Drive
- NEW PLACE FOR HOMELESS COMING
- TTUTA Expects Thousands To Heed Call
- Fire At 2001 Plaza In Chaguanas
- CHALKDUST: A LOT TO BE PROUD OF AT 60 YEARS
- EDUCATION SECRETARY SAYS SORRY
- Landslides Maroon Residents
- UNC BUDGET CONSULTATION