Further North in the Tunapuna Piarco Regional Corporation, crews were on the ground cleaning up mounds of dirt and debris after a drain became blocked and diverted into some residents properties. TV6 met up with MP Esmond Forde, who shared information on plans in the works to alleviate flash flooding in the district. Rynessa Cutting reports.

