The Trinbago Unified Calypsonians Organisation is calling for the entertainment sector and creative industries to be considered by the Road to Recovery Committee. Its president Lutalo Masimba wants Government to give serious consideration to a special economic stimulus package for the entertainment industry. Nisha John-Mohammed has more in this report.
TUCO WANTS STIMULUS PKG FOR CREATIVE SECTOR
Nisha John-Mohammed
